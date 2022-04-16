Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 21.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.