Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 298 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.13. The company had a trading volume of 194,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,315. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average of $241.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.