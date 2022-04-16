Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires 14,437 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,423. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

