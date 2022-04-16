Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report sales of $200.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.80 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $155.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $956.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.60 million to $993.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $28,071,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

