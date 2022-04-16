Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.30) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.45) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($8.27).

SHB stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.88) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 591.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 610.65.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

