Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.24 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $33.24 million and $160,983.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

