Sentinel Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63,799.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $160,939.00 and $63,799.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00105447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.