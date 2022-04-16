Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,242. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Semtech by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

