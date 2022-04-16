SEEN Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00004219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $1.19 million and $846.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00105754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

