Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. UBS Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Securitas has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

