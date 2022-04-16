Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Head-To-Head Review

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.51 $280,000.00 N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.25 $20.75 million $3.73 8.00

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Scully Royalty and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scully Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 706.62%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.77%. Given Scully Royalty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 28.05% N/A N/A

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Private Bancorp of America on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Private Bancorp of America (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

