Scotiabank Raises Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$1.50

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TREVF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.93.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

