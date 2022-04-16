Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.34.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

