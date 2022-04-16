Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$168.66.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$144.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$157.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$123.26 and a one year high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6497118 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,957.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

