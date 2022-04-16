Scotiabank Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$50.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.