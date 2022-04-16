Scotiabank Boosts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

