Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$47.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

