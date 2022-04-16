Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.1% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SCHE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,968. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

