Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

