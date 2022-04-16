Savior LLC Sells 2,824 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Savior LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. 1,772,080 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

