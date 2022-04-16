Savior LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Savior LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.2% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $297,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 246,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.06. 73,263,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,430,952. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

