Savior LLC Acquires 2,636 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 200.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $620,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HSCZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.25. 15,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,726. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.