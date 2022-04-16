Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $$24.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Sasol has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $25.41.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.