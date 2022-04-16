SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.56 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.01 billion to $35.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

SAP stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 914,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. SAP has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

