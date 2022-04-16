Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.
Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.48. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 63.98.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2198007 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,869,694.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
