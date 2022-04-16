SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut SailPoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,855,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

