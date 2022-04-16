Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 1,280 ($16.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Safestore stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Safestore has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

