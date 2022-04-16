SafeCoin Price Tops $0.38 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $10.42 million and $1,547.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,486.49 or 0.99852539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00269255 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00364229 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00114437 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00138358 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

