Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $985,399.00

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $958.76 million and $985,399.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $46.02 or 0.00113616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000899 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

