S.Finance (SFG) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $9,939.15 and $2.37 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00105126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

