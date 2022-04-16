Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.78.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.48. Ryanair has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.