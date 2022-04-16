Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.88.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. Roku has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

