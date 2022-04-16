Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.91

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.91 and traded as high as C$6.28. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 109,426 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$644.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.91.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$230.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4392903 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,214 shares in the company, valued at C$724,327.38. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$375,020.10.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

