Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Down 60.1% in March

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after buying an additional 517,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

