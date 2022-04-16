Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

