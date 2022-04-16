RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Position Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 127,244 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.