Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.
Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $7.22 on Friday. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
About Rite Aid (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.