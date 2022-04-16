Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $7.22 on Friday. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

