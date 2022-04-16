Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.

RAD opened at $7.22 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rite Aid by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

