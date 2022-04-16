RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Capitalization of $8.54 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $348,887.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,192,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

