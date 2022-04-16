Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in March

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RIGMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,549. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04.

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

