Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in March

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RIGMF stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,549. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04.
About Ridgestone Mining (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ridgestone Mining (RIGMF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.