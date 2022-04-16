Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) to report $2.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6,025%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

RYTM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,381. The company has a market cap of $445.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

