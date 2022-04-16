Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RXLSF remained flat at $$19.18 during midday trading on Friday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.