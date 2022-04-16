Revomon Trading Down 18.1% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Revomon has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $582,120.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.96 or 0.07479729 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,489.78 or 0.99821018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

