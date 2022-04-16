Revomon (REVO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $850,305.00

Revomon (REVO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $850,305.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revomon has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.75 or 0.07492553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.63 or 0.99760695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00053091 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.