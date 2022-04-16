Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RGP stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $590.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $637,101 in the last ninety days. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 94.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

