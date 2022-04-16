Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 17,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 14,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

