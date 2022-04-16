Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 17,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 14,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Resonate Blends Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOAN)
