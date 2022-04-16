ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $234.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,593 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

