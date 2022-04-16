ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of ResMed worth $46,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.21. The company had a trading volume of 424,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,279. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average is $250.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,535,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

