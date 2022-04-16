renDOGE Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. renDOGE has a market cap of $447,157.50 and $4.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.78 or 0.07509147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.13 or 0.99947294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042162 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.