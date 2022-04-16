Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,032,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $733.02. The stock had a trading volume of 795,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,631. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.40 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

